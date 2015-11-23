版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with financials, others; energy stocks jump

TORONTO Nov 23 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed by financial, industrial and healthcare shares that negated gains in the energy sector after the country's main oil-producing province unveiled a climate change plan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.11 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,382.38. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

