CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on strength in resource stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as strength in energy and materials stocks offset losses in other sectors such as telecoms and industrials.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 25.45 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,407.83, with just four of the ten main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.