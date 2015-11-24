版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on strength in resource stocks

TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as strength in energy and materials stocks offset losses in other sectors such as telecoms and industrials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 25.45 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,407.83, with just four of the ten main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

