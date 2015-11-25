版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 11月 26日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as weak energy offsets consumer stock gains

TORONTO Nov 25 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as weakness in energy and financial stocks offset strength in consumer and railway stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,403.42. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

