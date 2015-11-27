版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 11月 28日 星期六 05:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weaker resource shares

TORONTO Nov 27 Canada's main stock index fell in thin markets on Friday after a plunge in China equities weighed on commodity prices, driving resource shares lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 56.95 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,368.24. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

