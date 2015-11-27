CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weaker resource shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy, financials and industrials gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO Nov 27 Canada's main stock index fell in thin markets on Friday after a plunge in China equities weighed on commodity prices, driving resource shares lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 56.95 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,368.24. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.