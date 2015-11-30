CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies into month-end, led by resource stocks

TORONTO Nov 30 Canada's main stock index rallied on Monday, led by gains for resource stocks, while financials rose ahead of a string of bank results this week and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped more than 4 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 101.59 points, or 0.76 percent, at 13,469.83, with eight of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)