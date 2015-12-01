CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies for second straight day, led by financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index rallied for a second straight day, led by financials following stronger than expected earnings for two of the country's main banks, while resource stocks also gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 166.23 points, or 1.23 percent, at 13,636.06, with seven of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.