CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies for second straight day, led by financials

TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index rallied for a second straight day, led by financials following stronger than expected earnings for two of the country's main banks, while resource stocks also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 166.23 points, or 1.23 percent, at 13,636.06, with seven of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

