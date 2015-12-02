CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls sharply as oil's weakness weighs on energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday, weighed down by sharp losses in the influential energy sector as crude oil prices dropped 4 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 172.24 points, or 1.26 percent, at 13,463.82. All 10 of its main groups fell, including a 3.5 percent fall in energy stocks. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.