CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls sharply as oil's weakness weighs on energy stocks

TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday, weighed down by sharp losses in the influential energy sector as crude oil prices dropped 4 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 172.24 points, or 1.26 percent, at 13,463.82. All 10 of its main groups fell, including a 3.5 percent fall in energy stocks. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)