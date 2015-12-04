CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, gains for gold stocks, financials offset drop in energy

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Dec 4 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as strength in gold stocks and financials offset a drop in energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 34.10 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,358.77, with seven of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.