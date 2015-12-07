CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls more than 2 pct as energy stocks slump

TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest one-day loss in 10 weeks on Monday, as energy stocks declined in line with sharp losses for crude oil after the OPEC producer group failed to address a growing supply glut.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 315.94 points, or 2.37 percent, at 13,042.83. The energy group sank 5.9 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)