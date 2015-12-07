CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls more than 2 pct as energy stocks slump

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest one-day loss in 10 weeks on Monday, as energy stocks declined in line with sharp losses for crude oil after the OPEC producer group failed to address a growing supply glut.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 315.94 points, or 2.37 percent, at 13,042.83. The energy group sank 5.9 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.