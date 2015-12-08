版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX sees lowest close in more than two years on oil shock

TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index saw its lowest close since October 2013 on Tuesday as the oil price shock weighed on sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 120.36 points, or 0.92 percent, at 12,922.47. Financial stocks fell 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
