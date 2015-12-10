版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 12月 11日 星期五 05:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks benefit from bargain hunting

TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy stocks benefited from bargain hunting, while the information technology group also outperformed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.00 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,016.59. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

