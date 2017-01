CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with deep losses for financials, energy

TORONTO Dec 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, including deep losses for financial and energy stocks after crude oil prices flirted with 11-year lows.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 226.64 points, or 1.74 percent, at 12,789.95, its weakest close in more than two years. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)