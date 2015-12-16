CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as banks, gold miners rally after Fed rate hike

TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's main stock index added almost 2 percent on Wednesday, with the Federal Reserve's long-awaited U.S. interest rate hike helping boost gold miners and banks, offsetting a slip in energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 246.43 points, or 1.91 percent, at 13,166 points. It had hit its weakest since August 2013 on Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)