CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as banks, gold miners rally after Fed rate hike

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's main stock index added almost 2 percent on Wednesday, with the Federal Reserve's long-awaited U.S. interest rate hike helping boost gold miners and banks, offsetting a slip in energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 246.43 points, or 1.91 percent, at 13,166 points. It had hit its weakest since August 2013 on Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.