中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五 05:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, led by losses for resource and telecom stocks

TORONTO Dec 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as weaker commodity prices weighed on resource stocks and a wireless acquisition dragged telecom stocks lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 156.15 points, or 1.19 percent, at 13,009.93. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

