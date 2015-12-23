版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as oil prices rebound

TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as a fall in U.S. crude inventories boosted both oil prices and shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 202.05 points, or 1.54 percent, at 13,284.91. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

