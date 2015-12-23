CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as oil prices rebound

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as a fall in U.S. crude inventories boosted both oil prices and shares of energy producers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 202.05 points, or 1.54 percent, at 13,284.91. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.