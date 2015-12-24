CANADA STOCKS-Energy losses limit TSX gains ahead of Christmas break

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 24 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher in a shortened session on Thursday in a broad but shallow rally offset by a slip in energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.89 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,309.80 in low volumes. The exchange will be closed on Friday and Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Andrew Hay)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.