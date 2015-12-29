版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 12月 30日 星期三 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as resource stocks drag, Valeant slumps

TORONTO Dec 29 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday amid weakness in resource stocks and a deep drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc as the market played catch-up with Wall Street following an extended Christmas break.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 64.05 points, or 0.48 percent, at 13,245.75. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐