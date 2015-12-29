CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as resource stocks drag, Valeant slumps

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 29 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday amid weakness in resource stocks and a deep drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc as the market played catch-up with Wall Street following an extended Christmas break.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 64.05 points, or 0.48 percent, at 13,245.75. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.