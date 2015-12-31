版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, financial stocks provide biggest drag

TORONTO Dec 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by losses for financial sector stocks, while a rebound in crude oil prices helped support energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 132.34 points, or 1.01 percent, at 13,009.95, with nine of the index's 10 main groups in negative territory.

The index ended the year down 11.1 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)

