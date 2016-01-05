版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls for fifth straight session; pares worst of losses

TORONTO Jan 5 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as consumer, industrial and materials stocks weakened, while energy stocks rose despite weaker crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 7.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,920.14, but having pared earlier losses.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)

