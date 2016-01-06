CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps as energy stocks hammered by falling oil

TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's main stock index lost 1.5 percent of its value on Wednesday as energy and industrial stocks tumbled, with oil prices falling 5 percent and worries about the global economy intensifying.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 193.34 points, or 1.50 percent, at 12,726.80. The energy group fell 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)