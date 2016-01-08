CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as mining stocks, Valeant weigh, energy stocks gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Jan 8 Canada's benchmark stock index dropped slightly on Friday as mining stocks weakened and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shed more than 6 percent, while energy stocks firmed despite a drop in crude oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 2.76 points lower, or down 0.02 percent, at 12,445.45. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.