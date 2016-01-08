版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 9日 星期六 05:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as mining stocks, Valeant weigh, energy stocks gain

TORONTO Jan 8 Canada's benchmark stock index dropped slightly on Friday as mining stocks weakened and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shed more than 6 percent, while energy stocks firmed despite a drop in crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 2.76 points lower, or down 0.02 percent, at 12,445.45. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐