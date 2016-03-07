CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to a 3-month high as oil and gold rally

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a three-month high as mining and energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil and gold prices, while industrial and financial sector stocks also rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 171.10 points, or 1.29 percent, at 13,383.60. All 10 of the index's main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36