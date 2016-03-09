CANADA STOCKS-TSX up with oil; energy, banking stocks, Valeant lead way

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, March 9 Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday, with bank and energy stocks up as the Bank of Canada held rates steady and oil prices rose, while Valeant shares jumped after the drugmaker added an activist investor to its board.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 81.85 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,392.90. Nine of its 10 main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36