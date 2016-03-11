CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 3-month high, led by energy and financial stocks

TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to a three-month high as an oil rally helped drive gains in energy and financial stocks.

For the week, the index scored a 2.3 percent gain.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 142.86 points, or 1.07 percent, at 13,522.00 on Friday. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)