2016年 5月 31日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as energy stocks retreat ahead of OPEC meeting

TORONTO May 30 Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Monday as energy stocks retreated ahead of a meeting of oil producers later in the week, while mining stocks and financials also fell in a low-volume session for the index with U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 18.56 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,086.67. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

