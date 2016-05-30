CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as energy stocks retreat ahead of OPEC meeting

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO May 30 Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Monday as energy stocks retreated ahead of a meeting of oil producers later in the week, while mining stocks and financials also fell in a low-volume session for the index with U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 18.56 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,086.67. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.