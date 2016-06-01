CANADA STOCKS-TSX pares losses as financials turn higher; energy falls

TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index pared most of its losses on Wednesday as financials turned higher, while energy stocks retreated ahead of an oil producers meeting on Thursday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.09 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,063.69. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)