CANADA STOCKS-TSX pares losses as financials turn higher; energy falls

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index pared most of its losses on Wednesday as financials turned higher, while energy stocks retreated ahead of an oil producers meeting on Thursday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.09 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,063.69. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16