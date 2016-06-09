CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with oil, as housing warning weighs on banks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday, with energy stocks slipping with a pullback in crude oil prices and financial stocks hurt by a central bank warning on the housing market and a global fall in bond yields.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.08 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,240.02. Eight of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
