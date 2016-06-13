版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as global jitters weigh

TORONTO, June 13 Canada's benchmark stock index fell to a nearly three-week low on Monday as global jitters about whether Britain will vote to leave the European Union weighed, but losses were restrained by gains for mining and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 43.66 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,993.88. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐