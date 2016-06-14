CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls for fifth straight day as financials slide

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index fell for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, hitting a three-week low as financial and resource stocks retreated ahead of Britain's vote on whether to leave the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 109.65 points, or 0.78 percent, at 13,884.23. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
