CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, ending five-day slide, as gold miners shine

TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index ended a five-day losing streak on Wednesday, thanks mostly to gains for gold miners and other materials stocks as gold hit a six-week high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 39.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,923.45. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)