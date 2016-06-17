版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:13 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as commodities rally

TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as commodities rallied and global worries about Britain voting to leave the European Union next week abated.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 19.36 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,901.77, led by energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐