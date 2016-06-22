CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower, all eyes on Brexit vote

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index settled barely lower on Wednesday, as energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices and gold miners gained ahead of Thursday's UK vote on whether to leave the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 8.51 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,003.81. Seven of the index's 10 main groups slipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
