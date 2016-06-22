版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 6月 23日 星期四 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower, all eyes on Brexit vote

TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index settled barely lower on Wednesday, as energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices and gold miners gained ahead of Thursday's UK vote on whether to leave the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 8.51 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,003.81. Seven of the index's 10 main groups slipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

