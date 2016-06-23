CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to near 2-week high on bets Britain stays in EU

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's benchmark stock index reached a nearly two-week high on Thursday, led by financial and energy stocks as investors anticipated that Britons will vote to remain in the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 127.57 points, or 0.91 percent, at 14,131.38. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
