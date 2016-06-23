CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to near 2-week high on bets Britain stays in EU

TORONTO, June 23 Canada's benchmark stock index reached a nearly two-week high on Thursday, led by financial and energy stocks as investors anticipated that Britons will vote to remain in the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 127.57 points, or 0.91 percent, at 14,131.38. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)