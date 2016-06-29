CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to 6-day high as oil rallies, investors buy post-Brexit

TORONTO, June 29 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a nearly one-week high on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted shares of energy companies and investors bought back into banks after the initial shock of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 194.05 points, or 1.40 percent, at 14,036.74. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)