CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to 6-day high as oil rallies, investors buy post-Brexit

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, June 29 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a nearly one-week high on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted shares of energy companies and investors bought back into banks after the initial shock of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 194.05 points, or 1.40 percent, at 14,036.74. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.