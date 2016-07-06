CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks turn higher, Valeant jumps

TORONTO, July 6 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Wednesday, recovering from early losses as oil price gains boosted energy stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals surged by the most in three months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.49 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,231.06. Six of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)