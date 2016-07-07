CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, mining stocks slip

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy and mining stocks retreated in line with lower prices for oil and gold.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.60 points, or 0.68 percent, at 14,134.46. Seven of its 10 main sectors lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16