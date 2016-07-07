CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, mining stocks slip

TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy and mining stocks retreated in line with lower prices for oil and gold.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.60 points, or 0.68 percent, at 14,134.46. Seven of its 10 main sectors lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)