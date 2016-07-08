CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as U.S. jobs report boosts sentiment

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, July 8 Canada's benchmark stock index gained on Friday as a robust U.S. jobs reports cheered investors who pushed up resource stocks, railways, industrials and banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 125.38 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,259.84. It gained 1.4 percent on the week. Eight of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16