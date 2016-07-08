CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as U.S. jobs report boosts sentiment

TORONTO, July 8 Canada's benchmark stock index gained on Friday as a robust U.S. jobs reports cheered investors who pushed up resource stocks, railways, industrials and banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 125.38 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,259.84. It gained 1.4 percent on the week. Eight of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)