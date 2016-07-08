版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as U.S. jobs report boosts sentiment

TORONTO, July 8 Canada's benchmark stock index gained on Friday as a robust U.S. jobs reports cheered investors who pushed up resource stocks, railways, industrials and banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 125.38 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,259.84. It gained 1.4 percent on the week. Eight of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐