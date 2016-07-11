CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to near 2016 high, led by banks

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, July 11 Canada's benchmark stock index closed higher on Monday, boosted by financial stocks as investors bet on several global developments and a stronger U.S. economy helping the growth-sensitive index.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 102.04 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,361.88 after hitting 14,415.48 in earlier trade. Its highest level so far this year was 14,450.91 notched on June 8. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.