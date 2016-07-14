版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 7月 15日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends 11-month high with second straight marginal gain

TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index barely gained for a second straight session on Thursday, adding to an 11-month high as heavyweight banking stocks gained after U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase reported strong loan growth and rising oil prices boosted energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.72 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,514.52. Six of its 10 main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

