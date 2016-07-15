版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls broadly, banks gain; index gains 1.6 pct on week

TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, with gains from its heavyweight banks unable to offset broad declines from gold miners, energy producers and telecom and technology stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 32.10 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,482.42. It gained 1.6 percent over the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

