CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as weaker oil weighs on resources stocks

TORONTO, July 19 Canada's benchmark stock index dipped slightly on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on resources stocks, offsetting gains for consumer and technology stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 7.79 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,524.61. Five of the index's 10 main industry groups finished lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)