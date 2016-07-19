CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as weaker oil weighs on resources stocks

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, July 19 Canada's benchmark stock index dipped slightly on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on resources stocks, offsetting gains for consumer and technology stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 7.79 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,524.61. Five of the index's 10 main industry groups finished lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.