2016年 7月 21日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely higher as gold miners offset broad gains

TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Wednesday after touching a fresh 11-month high during the session, with a broad range of gainers weighed down by falling gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 8.96 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,533.57. Eight of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

