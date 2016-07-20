CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely higher as gold miners offset broad gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, July 20 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Wednesday after touching a fresh 11-month high during the session, with a broad range of gainers weighed down by falling gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 8.96 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,533.57. Eight of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16