CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold miners, banks shine

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, July 26 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, with materials and financials stocks lifting the index as gold gained ahead of an updated outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 51.90 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,550.00. Six of its 10 main sectors rose, with materials up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.