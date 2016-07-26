版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold miners, banks shine

TORONTO, July 26 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, with materials and financials stocks lifting the index as gold gained ahead of an updated outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 51.90 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,550.00. Six of its 10 main sectors rose, with materials up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

