CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks gain, but slips on week

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, as energy stocks recovered with oil prices after a week-long selloff and mining stocks also moved higher as gold hit a three-week high.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 30.02 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,582.74. It lost 0.1 percent on the week, after four weeks of gains. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16