CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends at over 1-year high as energy stocks jump

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 8 Canada's benchmark stock index closed at its highest in more than a year on Monday, as energy stocks jumped with a bounce in oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 106.85 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,755.62, its strongest finish since June 26, 2015. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16