版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to fresh one-year-plus high, Valeant surges

TORONTO Aug 9 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, its fifth straight rising session and best close in more than a year, as Valeant shares surged 25 percent after the drug maker said it would sell billions of dollars in assets to pay down debt.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.61 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,801.23. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

