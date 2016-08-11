CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly higher, energy stocks up on higher oil

TORONTO Aug 11 Canada's main stock index made a small gain on Thursday as energy stocks rose with higher oil prices, while Valeant shares fell 11 percent after a report that the drug company is the subject of a criminal investigation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.02 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,796.06. Its heavyweight energy group gained 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)