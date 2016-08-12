版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad pullback, energy stocks buck trend

TORONTO Aug 12 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday in a broad retreat from the 13-month highs hit earlier in the week, while energy stocks were supported by higher oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 48.61 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,747.45. It gained 0.7 percent over the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐