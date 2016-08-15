CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices support energy stocks

TORONTO Aug 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks benefited from higher oil prices, although overall gains were restrained as investors awaited clues this week on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.57 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,777.02. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)