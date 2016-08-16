CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, pressured by valuation and rate hike worries

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Aug 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as worries about elevated valuations and higher U.S. interest rates offset a rally in oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.58 points, or 0.50 percent, at 14,703.44. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom Brown)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16