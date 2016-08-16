CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, pressured by valuation and rate hike worries

TORONTO Aug 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as worries about elevated valuations and higher U.S. interest rates offset a rally in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.58 points, or 0.50 percent, at 14,703.44. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom Brown)